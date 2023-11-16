Israel Raises Concerns Over Russia’s Hosting of Hamas Officials – A New Perspective

The recent meeting between Russian officials and representatives from Hamas has sparked concerns from Israel, leading to the summoning of the Russian ambassador. While Israel acknowledges the need for diplomatic efforts, it finds Moscow’s attitude towards Hamas alarming and potentially legitimizing terror against the Jewish state.

In a serious and unequivocal statement, Simona Halperin, the deputy director of the Foreign Ministry’s Euro-Asia Division, expressed Israel’s displeasure with Russia’s failure to condemn Hamas’ actions and its conduct in international bodies. Hosting Hamas leaders, who bear responsibility for a deadly terror attack and the kidnapping of hostages, sends a dangerous message of legitimacy for terrorism.

Russia’s decision to engage with Hamas comes at a time when tensions between Israel and the terror group are at a peak. The war between the two parties began when Hamas launched a devastating attack in Israeli territory, resulting in numerous casualties and the abduction of innocent civilians.

The meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Hamas representatives, including Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani of Iran, aimed to discuss the ongoing conflict and find ways to halt what Hamas perceives as “Zionist crimes supported by the United States and the West.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has consistently expressed its concerns over Russia’s public statements against Israel during the conflict in Gaza. A recent conversation between Israeli and Russian officials emphasized Jerusalem’s displeasure with Russia’s role in the war against Hamas and an expectation for more balanced positions.

One notable incident involved Moscow’s submission of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire, which failed to mention Hamas and was subsequently voted down. While Russia has acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense, it has accused Israel of using “cruel methods” in its campaign against the terror group.

Israel’s ultimate objective is to dismantle Hamas and remove its grip on power in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted extensive airstrikes targeting Hamas-operated areas, while seeking to minimize harm to civilians. However, Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza continue to launch rockets into southern and central Israel, resulting in further casualties and displacement of Israeli citizens.

Russia, in contrast, maintains good relations with Hamas and does not classify the group as a terrorist organization. It has also initiated diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, some of whom are Russian nationals.

As the conflict rages on, the casualty figures provided by Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry must be viewed with caution. The numbers cannot be independently verified and are likely to include Hamas members killed in Gaza, as well as victims of Palestinian rockets that have mistakenly landed within the Strip during the war.

Overall, Israel’s concerns regarding Russia’s collaboration with Hamas highlight the intricate dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict. Despite the need for diplomatic efforts, Israel firmly believes that failing to condemn Hamas may give legitimacy to acts of terror against the Jewish state.

