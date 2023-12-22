Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza hit areas where civilians were directed to evacuate, analysis reveals

Israel’s recent airstrikes in Gaza have targeted locations that were designated as safe zones for civilians to evacuate, according to a CNN analysis. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a map indicating areas to be struck and areas to which civilians should flee. However, contradictions in the IDF’s instructions and limited access to information due to power and telecommunication outages have created confusion among Gazans. CNN has verified three Israeli strikes on areas where citizens were told to flee, raising concerns about the safety of civilians during the conflict.

The IDF stated that they targeted these areas based on intelligence indicating that they were safehouses for commanders of the Hamas terror organization. They emphasized that their operations are aimed at Hamas infrastructure and terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip. However, the strikes have caused significant damage to civilian homes and resulted in casualties.

One of the targeted areas was the Al-Mawasi coastal strip, which the IDF designated as a safe zone. Aid organizations have expressed concerns about the overcrowded conditions and lack of infrastructure or services in this area. Despite the evacuation advice to move to Rafah, strikes continued to hit the city.

On December 3, a strike took place in Rafah’s El-Geneina neighborhood, resulting in the destruction of multiple buildings and the loss of at least 17 lives. Another airstrike that night hit the home of the Al-Jazzar family in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, leading to the tragic death of journalist Shaima Al-Jazzar and her family.

The situation in Gaza remains tense and the targeting of areas where civilians were directed to seek refuge raises serious concerns about the protection of innocent lives during the conflict. International attention is focused on finding a lasting solution to bring peace and stability to the region.

FAQs

1. Why did Israel strike areas to which civilians were directed to evacuate?

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), they targeted these areas based on intelligence indicating that they were safehouses for commanders of the Hamas terror organization. The IDF emphasized that their operations are aimed at Hamas infrastructure and terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip.

2. How accurate were the IDF’s instructions for civilians to evacuate?

CNN’s analysis shows that the IDF’s instructions have been imprecise and confusing at times. Contradictions in the messaging and limited access to information due to power and telecommunication outages have made it difficult for Gazans to understand where to seek safety.

3. What concerns have been raised about the designated safe zones?

Aid organizations, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), have raised concerns about the conditions in the Al-Mawasi coastal strip, which was designated as a safe zone by the IDF. The area is overcrowded and lacks proper infrastructure and services, leading to fears of a potential disaster.

Sources:

– CNN