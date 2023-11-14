Israel Prepares for a Challenging Ground Offensive in Gaza

Israel’s defense minister has announced that a ground offensive into Gaza is imminent, with the objective of targeting the extensive tunnel network used by Hamas militants. Yoav Gallant stated that the operation would involve large forces, airstrikes, and an extended period of time to complete. The offensive would be followed by a phase of lower-intensity fighting to eradicate pockets of resistance.

This development comes as the Palestinian death toll continues to rise, surpassing 7,300 individuals. The toll includes a significant number of women and children. With the expectation of a ground invasion, the potential for greater casualties on both sides is a growing concern, particularly in densely populated residential areas where Israeli forces and Hamas militants are likely to clash.

One of the major challenges Israel faces is the scarcity of resources in Gaza. Hospitals are struggling to operate emergency generators after fuel deliveries were cut off, leading to the shutdown of the territory’s only power plant. Limited amounts of food and medicine have been permitted, exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation.

Israel claims that Hamas would appropriate any fuel sent into Gaza, using it for their tunnel network. Defense Minister Gallant provided aerial footage showing a tunnel shaft near a hospital as evidence. However, concrete information regarding the scope and infrastructure of these tunnels remains scarce and unverifiable.

As the situation intensifies, humanitarian organizations are expressing concerns about the impact on the civilian population. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has had to ration fuel for crucial machinery in hospitals, bakeries, and other essential facilities. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, described the ongoing siege as a form of collective punishment against over 2 million people, the majority of whom are children and women.

FAQ:

Q: What is the objective of the Israeli ground offensive in Gaza?

A: The aim is to destroy the extensive tunnel network used by Hamas militants.

Q: How long is the ground offensive expected to last?

A: The defense minister stated that it will be a prolonged operation.

Q: How will Israel deal with pockets of resistance after the ground offensive?

A: There will be a third phase of lower-intensity fighting to eliminate remaining resistance.

Q: What is the impact on the civilian population in Gaza?

A: The situation is dire, with limited access to fuel, food, and medicine, exacerbating the already challenging humanitarian conditions.