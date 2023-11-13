Israel Launches Airstrikes Near Gaza Hospital Amidst Accusations of Hamas Activity

In a recent development, Israel has launched airstrikes near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas has been using the facility as a base for its operations. The Israeli government claims that these strikes are part of their ongoing efforts to destroy Hamas and rescue hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Residents in Gaza City have reported that the airstrikes have severely damaged the roads leading to Shifa Hospital, making it increasingly difficult for people to reach the medical facility. This has caused concern among those who are seeking shelter there, as the hospital is already packed with patients who have been injured in previous strikes.

The Israeli military has released computer-generated images that they claim show Hamas installations in and around the hospital. However, these images have not been independently verified, and Hamas has dismissed the allegations as lies. The true extent of Hamas’ presence in the hospital and its surrounding areas remains unclear.

In response to the airstrikes, Hamas has offered to release all hostages if Israel agrees to release all Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labeled this offer as “psychological terror” and has vowed to bring back all the hostages.

Despite the Israeli offensive, Palestinian militants have continued to fire rockets into Israel, keeping the threat alive. The conflict has resulted in a high death toll, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting that more than 8,000 Palestinians, mostly women and minors, have been killed. The disruption of communications has also paralyzed the health network, making it difficult for residents to seek medical help.

As the conflict escalates, there is growing concern that it may ignite a wider war in the region. Arab nations, including some that have peace deals or normalized ties with Israel, have raised alarm over the potential for a ground invasion.

