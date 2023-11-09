Israeli Airstrike Targets Militant Hideout Beneath West Bank Mosque

Israeli aircraft launched a precision strike on a compound beneath a mosque in the occupied West Bank, targeting a militant hideout used for organizing attacks. The military claimed that the compound, located in Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who were responsible for recent acts of violence.

The Israeli military released images showcasing an entrance to a bunker beneath the mosque and a diagram indicating the storage of weapons by militants. The strike aimed to neutralize the imminent threat of a terror attack, based on intelligence gathered by Israeli forces.

While Palestinian medics reported at least one fatality and three injuries, the exact number of casualties remains disputed. The strike left a significant hole in the mosque’s exterior wall, as shown in footage circulating on social media.

Residents of the Jenin refugee camp stated that they had received prior warnings from the Israeli military to steer clear of the militants, hinting at an impending incursion into the camp. However, the military did not provide a specific date for the operation.

The West Bank has experienced heightened violence since a deadly rampage carried out by Hamas gunmen from Gaza on October 7. In response to the Hamas attack, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes in Gaza, leading to ongoing clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank. Palestinian officials claim that at least 84 Palestinians have been killed in these encounters.

This recent airstrike follows a similar operation carried out by the Israeli military in a refugee camp near the central city of Tulkarm. The military cited the objective of apprehending suspects and confiscating weapons. Palestinian sources reported that at least 12 individuals were killed in that particular raid.

As tensions persist, it remains crucial for both Israeli and Palestinian authorities to find a sustainable solution that fosters peace and reduces the likelihood of violence on both sides. The delicate situation in the West Bank necessitates continued efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and foster dialogue between all concerned parties.