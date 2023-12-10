Israel Strikes in Gaza Continue; US Vetoes UN Cease-fire Resolution: Developing Situation

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, with no end in sight. The latest figures from the Health Ministry in Gaza reveal that over 17,700 Palestinians, including many women and children, have lost their lives in the war. On the other side, nearly 100 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip persists, even in areas where Palestinians were previously instructed to evacuate for their safety. This escalation of violence comes shortly after the United States vetoed a UN resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, causing international concern.

Fear of a wider regional conflict looms as Yemeni Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, declare their intent to target any ships heading to Israeli ports in the Red and Arabian seas. This blockade aims to halt the flow of resources until Gaza receives adequate food and medicine. However, this exacerbates the severe shortages experienced by the 2.3 million Palestinians who are effectively trapped within the territory.

The Biden administration has taken a firm stance, opposing an open-ended cease-fire to prevent Hamas from regrouping and continuing their fight against Israel. In a show of support, the State Department has expedited the sale of tank ammunition worth over $106 million to Israel, bypassing Congress under emergency provisions.

In the midst of this ongoing conflict, an Israeli man, Sahar Baruch, who was held hostage by Hamas militants, sadly lost his life during a rescue mission by Israeli forces. The situation remains volatile, with both sides experiencing continued casualties and suffering.

