Israel Launches Strikes on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon: Updates

Israel has carried out targeted strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two neighboring countries. The Israeli military has been on high alert, fearing retaliation from the Iran-backed militant group.

While specific details of the strikes have not been disclosed, officials have stated that the operation was aimed at preventing Hezbollah from obtaining advanced weaponry. Israel has long been concerned about Hezbollah’s growing arsenal, which includes missiles capable of reaching deep into Israeli territory.

This latest development follows Israel’s recent success in dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari explained that the tactical approach in the southern region differs from the north due to the densely populated civilian areas. The lessons learned from the ongoing conflict have influenced the military’s shift, though exact changes were not specified.

The northern half of the Gaza Strip has been the focus of Israel’s ground invasion, with the military claiming to have dismantled Hamas’s military framework. However, Hamas fighters continue to resist, even without their command structure intact. Gabi Siboni, a military expert, acknowledged that Hamas has maintained infrastructure above and below ground in the north, making it a persistent battleground. Complete dismantlement will require more time and effort.

The Israeli military’s projection of the conflict continuing well into 2024 has caused further distress among Gazans. The civilian population has already suffered immense losses, including the loss of loved ones, homes, and basic necessities. The ability to secure food and shelter has become a critical challenge for many residents.

While the Israeli military facilitated evacuations in the north, residents in central and southern Gaza have limited options for safety. The city of Rafah, located at Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, is already heavily overcrowded. The UN estimates that more than a million people are currently squeezed into Rafah’s confines, and there is no possibility of moving back north due to the ongoing fighting and destruction.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, with tens of thousands of housing units destroyed and hundreds of thousands more damaged. More than half a million people have nowhere to return to, as the infrastructure remains severely degraded and dangerous due to leftover explosives. The displaced population is grappling with shortages of food, water, warm clothing, and shelter, particularly during the harsh winter weather.

