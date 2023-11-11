Israel Responds to Rocket Attacks from Syria with Artillery Strikes

Israel’s military took action on Saturday after two rockets were fired from Syrian territory towards Israeli areas. The rockets fell in open areas, causing no damage or casualties. In response, Israel’s artillery struck the Syrian areas from where the rockets were launched.

Additionally, the Israeli military fired an interceptor towards a target that entered Israeli territory from Lebanon. While no details about the target were provided, it was deemed suspicious by the military. The interception attempt was made to safeguard Israeli territory.

The rocket attacks triggered sirens in the northern Israeli town of Alma, near the Lebanese border, and in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights town of Avnei Eitan. Thankfully, no injuries or damage were reported in these areas.

Israel has been engaged in recent confrontations with Hezbollah in Lebanon and with militants in Syria. These clashes pose a broader conflict along their northern border, adding to the ongoing battle with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip following a recent deadly attack in Israel.

