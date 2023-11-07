Israel’s Strike Targets Ambulance in Gaza City, Raising Concerns about Humanitarian Crisis

Israel conducted an air strike on an ambulance in Gaza City, claiming it was carrying militants, while health authorities in the region stated that the vehicle was evacuating wounded individuals from the north to the south of the territory. The spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra, confirmed the ambulance was part of a convoy targeted by Israel as it left al-Shifa Hospital. The attack resulted in a significant number of casualties, but exact figures have not been provided.

Without providing concrete evidence, Israel’s military alleged that the ambulance was being used by a Hamas terrorist cell and accused the group of utilizing ambulances to transport militants and weapons. These accusations have raised concerns regarding the abuse of medical facilities and resources for military purposes. World Health Organisation Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed shock over the reports of attacks on ambulances, emphasizing the need to protect patients, healthcare workers, and medical facilities.

This incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with Israel imposing strict measures on the besieged Gaza Strip. Last month, Israel ordered the evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza, while accusing Hamas of using al-Shifa Hospital to conceal command centers and tunnel entrances. The continued bombardment of the south of Gaza by Israeli forces complicates the humanitarian situation, with civilians at risk and access to medical care severely limited.

Disturbing footage shared on social media shows the aftermath of the attack, with injured individuals lying next to the ambulance and paramedics rushing to provide assistance. Another video depicts a line of ambulances with motionless or barely moving bodies lying beside them, while blood stains the ground.

This incident highlights the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire and a renewed commitment to protecting essential medical services in the Gaza Strip. All parties involved must prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians, ensuring that medical facilities are not targeted and that ambulances are solely used for their intended purpose – saving lives. Immediate international intervention is imperative to alleviate the escalating crisis and prevent further loss of innocent lives.