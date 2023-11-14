Israeli Airstrike Strikes Ambulance in Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital

TEL AVIV — In a devastating incident, an ambulance outside Gaza City’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa Hospital, was struck by an Israeli airstrike on Friday. Reports from the Gaza Health Ministry reveal that at least 15 people lost their lives, while 60 others were injured.

The scenes that unfolded after the strike were heart-wrenching, captured in photos and videos that were geolocated by The Washington Post. The aftermath showed a grim picture of destruction and carnage, with bodies strewn across the pavement and onlookers desperately rushing to assist the wounded, carrying them into the hospital grounds.

This attack on the ambulance was one of several strikes on schools and health infrastructure that occurred on Friday in Gaza. Israeli forces have been engaged in a large-scale offensive to dismantle Hamas, the ruling Palestinian group in the region. Since the beginning of the war on October 7, over 9,000 individuals have lost their lives in Gaza. Israel launched its campaign as a response to a brutal Hamas assault that resulted in the death of at least 1,400 people in Israeli communities near the border.

The Israeli military confirmed responsibility for targeting the ambulance, stating that it was being used by a Hamas terrorist cell. “A number of Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the strike,” announced the Israel Defense Forces. Additional information was shared with intelligence agencies collaborating with Israel. The IDF referred to the area surrounding Al-Shifa Hospital as a “battle zone.” On numerous occasions, Israel has accused Hamas of utilizing the hospital as a command-and-control center, an accusation vehemently denied by the group.

Videos reviewed by The Post depicted women and children among the dead and injured. There was no evidence of weapons or individuals wearing military clothing. One particularly graphic video, filmed by Gazan citizen Ahmed Hijazee, revealed the interior of the ambulance targeted in the strike, featuring a lone female patient lying on a stretcher.

The ambulance in question was part of a six-vehicle convoy intended to transport injured patients from Al-Shifa Hospital to southern Gaza. The convoy’s departure was announced by Gaza’s Health Ministry two hours prior to the strike. They stated that the ambulances would leave at 4 p.m. local time, carrying a significant number of wounded individuals.

Although the Health Ministry had requested the International Committee of the Red Cross to accompany the ambulances for safe passage, the urgent need for their departure compelled them to proceed without the Red Cross. According to a Telegram post from the Palestinian news organization Alkofiya, the convoy was on the move at 4:11 p.m. Journalist Muthanna al-Najjar later reported that dozens had been wounded and killed in the strike outside Al-Shifa Hospital at 4:34 p.m.

Both the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the convoy was targeted twice after its departure. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the convoy was targeted around 4:30 p.m. while on Al-Rashid Street, resulting in damage to the organization’s ambulance. The Gaza Health Ministry stated that the lead vehicle was hit, causing injuries to the driver and a medic who remains in critical condition.

Despite the attacks, the rest of the convoy continued towards Al-Shifa Hospital. Upon its arrival, another strike directly hit a Health Ministry ambulance, severely damaged a Red Crescent ambulance, and caused the death and injuries of numerous civilians in the vicinity.

Mohamed Abu Selima, the hospital director, shared that the strike occurred in a densely populated area. Witnesses confirmed that tens of thousands of displaced individuals from northern Gaza had sought refuge in and around Al-Shifa Hospital, contributing to the congestion at the time of the attack.

“They bombed the door of the hospital!” exclaimed Bisan Owda, a 25-year-old filmmaker present at the scene, in a video posted on Instagram. Thousands of people were outdoors during the attack, turning it into a massacre, she added.

Videos and photos geolocated by The Post showcased the tragic aftermath, featuring around a dozen deceased and injured individuals lying near the hospital entrance, surrounding a damaged ambulance. The Red Crescent ambulance and a nearby parked car exhibited visible signs of damage, including a torn bumper, cracked windshield, blown-out windows, and crushed sides.

The Red Crescent tweeted a footage showing a blood-smeared ambulance, declaring that their colleagues were saved by a miracle.

According to Marc Garlasco, a former chief of “high-value targeting” and battle damage assessment analyst for the Defense Department, the fragmentation pattern at the scene indicated that the strike was likely executed with a Spike missile, Israel’s preferred weapon of choice for targeting top Hamas officials.

Garlasco, who previously analyzed Spike strikes in Gaza in 2009, explained that he believed the Israeli military had shifted towards “dynamic strikes” to locate Hamas leaders rather than relying on preplanned strikes against known targets. He emphasized that during such strikes, detailed checks are often omitted, which may increase the risk to civilians, making dynamic strikes considerably more dangerous.

It is worth noting that even if Hamas were utilizing the ambulance for illicit purposes, such actions would not justify an attack under the laws of war. Brian Finucane, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, asserted that customary international humanitarian law necessitates a warning before an attack and other measures to minimize harm to civilians.

The Head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his deep shock regarding the reports of these ambulance attacks. He emphasized the importance of protecting patients, health workers, facilities, and ambulances at all times.

Later in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed that they were still working to determine the precise death toll from the Israeli strike.