Republicans Call for Suspension of Donations to Pro-Hamas Groups

A Republican lawmaker is urging a prominent fundraising platform to suspend its support for organizations sympathetic to Hamas. ActBlue, a leading fundraising platform for Democratic campaigns and groups, has been processing contributions for a number of organizations that have openly celebrated the recent violent attack carried out by Hamas in Israel.

“This is an alarming situation where the Democrats’ primary fundraising vehicle is essentially financing anti-Semitic protests that glorify Hamas terrorists,” stated Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who also chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “ActBlue must sever its ties with these pro-Hamas groups, or else Democrats must disassociate themselves from the platform.”

ActBlue has facilitated the collection of over $12 billion for Democratic politicians and causes throughout the years. However, it has come under scrutiny for its involvement with organizations that endorse Hamas’ aggressive actions or publicly express support for the terrorist group.

One of the groups that ActBlue has assisted in processing donations for is the U.S.-Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), according to the Daily Caller. The USPCN has organized multiple protests commemorating Hamas’ recent attack on Israeli civilians. Among the protests they organized was the “All Out for Palestine” demonstration in Houston, where participants hailed Hamas as “martyrs.” Comparable rallies were also held in Detroit, with protesters chanting, “When people are occupied, violence is justified.”

Prominent Republicans are advocating for a halt to contributions to these pro-Hamas organizations, emphasizing the importance of dissociating from groups that endorse violence and terrorism. By taking a firm stance against support for Hamas, lawmakers hope to foster a greater sense of accountability and ensure that donations are not unwittingly funneled towards groups that sympathize with terrorism.

