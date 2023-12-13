Israel’s Ongoing Battle Against Hamas in Gaza Strip: A Stiff Challenge

The situation in the Gaza Strip remains tense as Israel’s military operation against Hamas continues. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) aim to eliminate the terrorist organization and strip it of its military capabilities. However, an expert warns that Israel is still far from achieving this goal.

Dr. Michael Milstein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center, acknowledges that Israel has inflicted extensive damage on Hamas. However, he points out that the majority of Hamas fighters are still alive and the organization still possesses rockets. Despite targeting government symbols like parliament buildings and courthouses, these attacks have largely been symbolic, as Hamas places greater importance on resistance than governance.

The battle continues to rage on in the densely populated Gaza Strip. Over 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 50,000 injured as a result of Israel’s retaliation. The UN reports that around 1.93 million Gaza residents have been displaced from their homes. Israel’s ground operation initially focused on northern Gaza, before advancing towards Gaza City, where Hamas government and military buildings are concentrated.

One of the major challenges faced by Israel is Hamas’ underground tunnel network, in which weapons are manufactured and stored. These tunnels also serve as hiding places for hostages and command centers for Hamas military commanders. Urban warfare becomes significantly more difficult in the face of this underground infrastructure.

As the IDF intensifies its efforts in southern Gaza, where much of Hamas’ military infrastructure is believed to be located, the operation becomes increasingly complex. The IDF’s strategy involves using massive airpower, encircling targeted areas, and gradually gaining control over territories to weaken Hamas’ governing mechanism. However, Hamas continues to resist in certain areas, creating pockets of control for both sides.

While Israeli officials claim that Hamas is nearing collapse, experts like Dr. Milstein believe that the organization will continue to resist even after the potential assassination of its leader, Yahya Sinwar. The road to victory for Israel is fraught with challenges and uncertainties.

As the situation unfolds, disturbing footage has emerged showing Palestinians detained by the Israeli military in compromising circumstances, such as being forced to strip down to their underwear. Although the exact details of these detentions remain unclear, such incidents may be seen as early signs of Hamas’ collapse. Mass surrenders, the inability to carry out complex military operations, and chaos among the civilian population are all indicators of an organization’s decline.

Israel’s battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is far from over. With both sides determined to achieve their objectives, the conflict may continue for some time. The world watches as the clock ticks on this ongoing struggle.

FAQ

What is the goal of Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip?

Israel aims to eliminate Hamas, a terrorist organization, and strip it of its military capabilities.

What are the challenges faced by Israel in this operation?

Some major challenges include Hamas’ underground tunnel network, urban warfare, and pockets of resistance in certain areas.

What are the signs of Hamas’ potential collapse?

Signs of possible collapse include mass surrenders, the inability to execute complex military operations, and chaos among the civilian population.

How long has the conflict between Israel and Hamas been going on?

The conflict has been ongoing for an extended period, with no clear end in sight.