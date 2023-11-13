Israel Intensifies Strikes on Terror Groups in Gaza as Hostages Remain

Israeli forces have escalated their strikes on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, as the military has confirmed that 222 individuals are being held hostage by these terror groups. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have targeted approximately

320 locations associated with the two organizations over the past day in an effort to eliminate potential threats to its forces.

The strikes have focused on various sites such as tunnels used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad for hiding, military installations, observation posts, as well as mortar and anti-tank guided missile positions. IDF infantry, artillery, and tank forces have also successfully targeted multiple Hamas terror cells, including one group planning a missile attack on the border.

While Israel continues its offensive, a barrage of rockets were fired from Gaza towards the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon and nearby border communities, breaking a 14-hour lull. Fortunately, no injuries or damages have been reported at this time.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the IDF, revealed that the number of confirmed hostages has risen to 222, including foreign nationals. It has taken time to identify these individuals and notify their families. It’s important to note that this count does not include Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie, who were released by Hamas on Friday.

In response to queries about a potential delay in the ground operation to secure the release of more hostages, Hagari stated that every effort is being made to bring them home safely. The United States has urged Israel to hold off on the ground invasion to allow for negotiation time and humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian enclave.

Allies of Israel, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed solidarity by visiting the country during this crisis.

This conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7 when Hamas initiated an unexpected ground, air, and sea assault on Israel. Over 2,500 militants infiltrated the border, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 people, mostly civilians. As a result, around 200,000 Israelis have been displaced from both southern and northern regions due to this indiscriminate violence.

Amidst this crisis, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is rapidly deteriorating, with aid workers emphasizing the urgent need for assistance. While the Israeli military claims that the situation is under control, the United Nations has called for the entry of 100 trucks per day to address the growing humanitarian crisis.

Israel has allowed aid shipments into Gaza upon the request of the United States, focusing on water, food, and medical supplies. However, fuel shipments have been prohibited due to concerns that they could fall into the hands of Hamas. It is essential to alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians without inadvertently supporting the terror group.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported over 4,600 casualties since the beginning of this conflict. However, these figures cannot be independently verified and include an incident where a hospital blast occurred, with both Hamas and Israel providing conflicting accounts of who was responsible.

As the situation remains tense, it is crucial to prioritize the safety of hostages and alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire. Efforts must continue to be made to facilitate negotiations for the release of hostages and improve access to vital humanitarian aid in Gaza.