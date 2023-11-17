Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies as Israel Implements Full Blockade

Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza has led to a deepening humanitarian crisis as the Israeli government enforces a “complete siege” of the enclave. The brutal attacks carried out by Hamas have resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people in Israel, with thousands more injured. In response, Israeli jets have launched numerous airstrikes, reducing homes and neighborhoods to rubble. The escalating violence has trapped Gaza residents, leaving many without access to basic necessities such as food and electricity.

The IDF has uncovered the shocking brutality inflicted by Hamas militants on civilians in villages they overtook. Women, children, toddlers, and the elderly were brutally butchered, reminiscent of the actions of ISIS. Eyewitnesses have recounted harrowing tales of assailants going door to door, breaking into homes, and executing innocent civilians. This horrifying reality has pushed Israel to intensify its offensive, including the possibility of a ground incursion into Gaza.

In light of the dire situation, the Israeli Defense Minister has ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, halting the supply of essential goods like electricity, food, water, and fuel, which Israel primarily controls. This move has raised concerns and condemnation from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Imposing sieges that endanger civilians and deprive them of vital resources is a violation of international humanitarian law. The increased risks faced by Gazans further exacerbate the already severe human rights and humanitarian crisis in the region. Medical facilities are struggling to cope with the growing number of injured individuals.

As the situation intensifies, US President Joe Biden has pledged full support for Israel in defending itself against Hamas’ attacks. The US is increasing its military assistance to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome anti-missile system. Biden has also expressed his strong condemnation of Hamas’ actions, describing them as “pure, unadulterated evil” reminiscent of ISIS’ worst rampages.

