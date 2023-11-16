Israel Plans to Ban Al-Jazeera and Two Other News Outlets for Alleged Support of Hamas

Israel’s government is taking steps to outlaw the Qatar state-owned network Al-Jazeera, along with two other news outlets, for their alleged support of the Hamas terrorist movement in its conflict with Israel. The government claims that these networks are transmitting sensitive information to Hamas and inciting violence against Israeli citizens.

“The idea is if they are crossing the line in assisting Hamas, we can shut out the entire channel,” said Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry. The government is working on regulations to enable the closure of foreign broadcasting organizations that harm the state’s security during times of war.

Amidst growing criticism, Israel’s Minister of Communications, Shloma Karhi, described Al-Jazeera as a station that incites violence and acts as a propaganda mouthpiece for Hamas. He expressed hope that a ban on the network would be implemented soon.

The Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, has also advocated for the ban due to Al-Jazeera’s alleged dissemination of sensitive information about Israeli military movements along the Gaza Strip border. Yigal Carmon, a former counter-terrorism advisor, stated that Al-Jazeera and another Qatari-owned channel, Al-Araby, serve as Hamas propaganda platforms during times of conflict.

Critics argue that these news outlets pose a significant threat to Israel’s national security and have called for their immediate closure. They claim that the networks not only promote Hamas’ military and operational messages but also pose a risk to Israeli citizens.

Israel’s moves to ban Al-Jazeera and potentially other news outlets come in the context of an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The country has faced numerous challenges, including rocket attacks and a high number of civilian casualties. The Israeli government believes that shutting down these news networks will help thwart Hamas’ efforts to spread propaganda and incite violence against its citizens.

