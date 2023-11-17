Israel Expands Operations in Southern Gaza Amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli forces have issued warnings to Palestinians in southern Gaza, urging them to leave their homes and seek shelter elsewhere. This indicates a potential expansion of Israeli operations into areas where many people have already sought refuge in U.N. shelters and family homes. The ongoing search of Shifa Hospital in the north has yet to uncover any evidence of a hidden Hamas command center, despite earlier claims made by Israel.

The decision to broaden the offensive into the southern region, where daily air raids are already taking place, will only exacerbate the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The number of internally displaced persons in Gaza has reached over 1.5 million, with most seeking refuge in the south. However, the availability of food, water, and electricity has become increasingly scarce in these areas.

The conflict, now in its sixth week, was spurred by a comprehensive attack launched by Hamas into southern Israel on October 7th. In response, Israel launched a sustained air campaign and a ground invasion of northern Gaza. Their objective is to remove Hamas from power and dismantle its military capabilities.

According to Palestinian health authorities, over 11,200 Palestinians have been killed during the conflict, with two-thirds of them being women and minors. An additional 2,700 people are reported missing, with many believed to be trapped under the rubble. It’s important to note that the official count does not distinguish between civilian and militant deaths.

Israeli troops have recently conducted a search of Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa Hospital, in an effort to find evidence of Hamas operations. The hospital has been without basic necessities, such as electricity, resulting in significant hardships for both newborns and other patients. Israel released video footage showing weapons allegedly found hidden in the hospital. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Hamas and Gaza health officials have denied any militant activities within Shifa Hospital, accusing Israel of endangering civilians. Reports suggest that Israeli troops extensively searched the hospital’s basement and surrounding buildings, as well as questioning and face-screening patients, staff, and sheltered individuals. While the military reported the killing of four militants outside the hospital, there were no reports of fighting inside the hospital after Israeli troops entered.

In an effort to maintain control and strike Hamas wherever they are, Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has stated that the ground operation will eventually extend to both the north and south of Gaza. The military has gained control over the majority of the northern region, including the seizure and demolition of government buildings.

Conditions in southern Gaza continue to worsen as ongoing bombardments destroy buildings and infrastructures. Critical resources like bread and fuel are in short supply, while central electricity and running water remain unavailable. The fuel shortage is particularly concerning as it may cripple the delivery of humanitarian aid and shut down communication services.

Israel has allowed a limited amount of fuel to enter Gaza for the first time since the beginning of the conflict, enabling the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees to continue providing aid. However, the situation remains dire, with a pressing need for sustained humanitarian support.

