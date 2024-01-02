Israel Looks to Change Tactics and Reduce Troop Presence in Gaza

Israel has recently announced plans to change its tactics and reduce the number of troops in Gaza, signaling a shift in its offensive strategy. As part of this new phase, tanks have been pulled out of certain districts in Gaza City, according to residents. The military aims to transition to more localized “mopping up” operations in the coming months, as it scales down its presence in the Palestinian enclave.

This shift in strategy comes as the United States Navy announced the return of the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to its home port in Virginia. The carrier was initially deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean in response to the outbreak of hostilities in the region. The decision to withdraw tanks and reduce troop numbers in Gaza may indicate a move towards lower-intensity operations.

The troop reduction is expected to have multiple effects. It will allow some reservists to return to civilian life, thereby supporting Israel’s economy, which has been severely affected by the ongoing conflict. Additionally, it will free up military units in case of a wider conflict in the north with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah.

While the situation on the Lebanese border has been relatively tense, Israeli officials maintain that it will not be allowed to escalate further. The next six months are considered a critical period, with potential risks of wider regional conflicts. Incidents involving Tehran-backed fighters in Yemen and an Iranian warship in the Red Sea have heightened concerns about the potential for a broader war.

The Gaza conflict began after a surprise attack by Hamas on Israeli towns on October 7th. Israel claims that 1,200 people were killed in the attack, while Palestinian health authorities in Gaza report more than 21,978 casualties. The scale of suffering and displacement in Gaza has led to international calls for Israel to de-escalate its offensive.

In the midst of the devastation, 11-year-old Layan Harara from Gaza’s Rafah expresses her wish to survive and highlights the dire conditions faced by children in the conflict zone. The city’s zoo has become a makeshift shelter for displaced individuals, where people are living between cages that hold starving animals.

As tanks withdraw from certain districts in Gaza City, residents have witnessed a temporary respite from intense warfare. However, fighting continues in other parts of the enclave, with central areas experiencing ongoing clashes. Hamas fighters have resorted to guerilla tactics, utilizing tunnels and bunkers in narrow streets to carry out ambushes.

Despite the temporary reduction in troop presence, Israel remains committed to its long-term security goals. Israeli officials emphasize that the war will not end until Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure is dismantled and its governance capabilities are weakened. Discussions regarding a new truce and a potential hostage release are currently underway, facilitated by Qatar and Egypt.

As the conflict unfolds in Gaza, the international community urges Israel to allow a Palestinian government to assume control of the territory once the hostilities cease. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, 2023 has seen an alarming number of Palestinian deaths since the war in Gaza began.

While Israel’s shift in tactics and troop reduction may offer some hope for a less intense phase in Gaza, the situation remains uncertain. The state’s decision to retake control of Gaza’s border with Egypt raises questions about the future of the enclave and the prospects for a Palestinian state.

