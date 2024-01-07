Israel’s Northern Gaza Campaign: A Shift in Strategy and Targets

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military has signaled a significant shift in its operations in northern Gaza, announcing the completion of the dismantling of Hamas’ military infrastructure in the area. The move comes as the conflict against the militant group enters its fourth month.

While the military did not provide specifics on future troop deployments in the region, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the military’s spokesperson, stated that efforts will now focus on strengthening defenses along the Israel-Gaza border fence as well as on the central and southern parts of Gaza.

This announcement precedes the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel. The Biden administration has consistently called on Israel to lessen its extensive air and ground offensive in Gaza and shift towards more targeted attacks on Hamas leaders to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians.

Over the past few weeks, Israel had been gradually reducing its military assault in northern Gaza while intensifying its operations in the southern part of the territory. Unfortunately, the majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians have been forced into smaller areas, resulting in a dire humanitarian crisis exacerbated by incessant Israeli airstrikes.

The war was sparked by an attack on southern Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 individuals, mostly civilians, and resulted in the hostage-taking of around 250 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that the war will not cease until the objectives of eliminating Hamas, securing the return of Israeli hostages, and ensuring that Gaza is no longer a threat to Israel have been achieved.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, the Israeli retaliation by air, land, and sea has resulted in the death of over 22,700 Palestinians and the injury of more than 58,000 individuals. It is important to note that these figures do not differentiate between combatants and civilians. Health officials claim that approximately two-thirds of those killed were women and minors. Israel attributes the significant number of civilian casualties to Hamas operating from densely populated residential areas.

Recent incidents have once again highlighted the devastating toll of the conflict on Palestinian civilians. On Sunday, an Israeli strike on a home in the Khan Younis refugee camp killed 18 people, including 12 children. Another airstrike between Khan Younis and Rafah claimed the lives of at least seven individuals. These tragic incidents underscore the urgent need for an end to the violence and the protection of innocent lives.

As the military pushes deeper into the central city of Deir al-Balah, the dangerous situation has prompted the international medical charity Doctors Without Borders to evacuate its medical staff and their families from the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital. The vicinity of the hospital has been subjected to constant threats from drones and snipers, putting the lives of medical personnel and patients at risk.

Rear Adm. Hagari acknowledged the intermittent fighting and sporadic rocket launches from northern Gaza, stating that while Hamas no longer operates in an organized manner in the area, isolated militants without commanders have remained. The military claims to have eliminated over 8,000 Hamas fighters, although evidence has not been presented to support this assertion.

Hagari emphasized that the military’s approach in the south will differ from that in northern Gaza, where extensive bombardments and ground combat have devastated entire neighborhoods. He indicated that urban refugee camps, currently the focus of military operations, are filled with armed individuals and that a vast network of tunnels has been discovered beneath Khan Younis. The military is incorporating lessons learned to adapt its strategies and tactics.

Blinken’s visit to the region and his repeated calls for a reduction in high-intensity combat and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as a plan for the post-war recovery and administration of Gaza, have not yet delivered the desired outcomes. Moreover, tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have escalated, further straining U.S. efforts to prevent a broader regional conflict.

