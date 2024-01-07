Israel Signals Victory in Northern Gaza, Moving Focus to Central and Southern Areas

Israel’s military has announced the completion of major combat operations in northern Gaza, signaling a significant milestone in the ongoing war with Hamas. The focus will now shift to strengthening defenses along the Israel-Gaza border and targeting Hamas leaders in the central and southern parts of the territory.

Although Israel did not provide specific details about troop deployments, this shift in strategy comes as Israel faces pressure from the Biden administration to wind down its aggressive offensive in Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, currently in Qatar as a key mediator, has urged Israel to transition to more targeted attacks against Hamas.

Amidst this changing dynamic, it is important to note that the objectives driving Israel’s actions have not changed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains steadfast in his commitment to eliminate Hamas, secure the return of Israeli hostages, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel’s security.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas was sparked by a violent attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants on October 7th. The attack resulted in the loss of around 1,200 lives, mainly civilians, and the kidnapping of approximately 250 people.

In response, Israel’s military launched a retaliatory campaign that has tragically claimed the lives of over 22,800 Palestinians and injured more than 58,000. The death toll includes both combatants and civilians, with a significant number of women and minors among the casualties. Israel attributes civilian casualties to Hamas’s presence in densely populated areas.

Recent airstrikes have led to the deaths of journalists and innocent civilians, drawing international condemnation. Al Jazeera, a prominent news outlet, has strongly condemned these attacks and called for accountability from the International Criminal Court and human rights organizations.

As the conflict continues, it is essential to prioritize the protection of health workers across Gaza. The World Health Organization has called for their safety amid the ongoing violence.

While major combat operations in northern Gaza may have reached their conclusion, sporadic fighting and rocket launches from the area are expected to persist. Israel’s military has emphasized the presence of Hamas militants without hierarchical command structures in the region. The military claims to have eliminated over 8,000 Hamas fighters, although evidence supporting this assertion has not been presented.

Looking ahead, the focus will be on the central and southern parts of Gaza, where urban refugee camps housing armed gunmen have been targeted. The military has also discovered an extensive network of underground tunnels in Khan Younis. Israeli officials have indicated that the fighting will continue beyond the fourth month of the war, with a potential timeline extending to 2024.

As the conflict evolves, humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza remains a challenge. U.S. senators have highlighted the slow and cumbersome process, with Israeli inspections causing delays and the rejection of critical humanitarian supplies seemingly at random.

The question of who will govern Gaza after the war remains a point of contention between the Biden administration and Israeli leaders. The idea of the reformed Palestinian Authority eventually assuming control is met with resistance from Israel.

The ongoing conflict has been further complicated by escalations in cross-border fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, further straining diplomatic efforts in the region.