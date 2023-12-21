Israel Considers Allowing Palestinian Authority to Govern Gaza Following Conflict

Israel is open to the possibility of the Palestinian Authority expanding its role to include the administration of Gaza after the current conflict with Hamas, according to a top national security aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The shift in stance comes as Netanyahu faces mounting pressure from the Biden administration.

Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser, expressed Israel’s awareness of the international community’s desire for the Palestinian Authority to assume control of Gaza once Hamas is no longer in power. However, Hanegbi emphasized that this transition would necessitate significant reforms within the Palestinian Authority.

While Netanyahu has been known for his opposition to the idea in the past, the prospect of closer alignment with the United States appears to have influenced his willingness to consider this alternative governance arrangement.

Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict:

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a longstanding territorial dispute between Israelis and Palestinians, rooted in competing national aspirations and conflicting claims over land. It has remained a central issue in the Middle East for decades, with multiple attempts at negotiation and several outbreaks of violence.

FAQs

Q: What is the Palestinian Authority?



The Palestinian Authority is an interim governing body established in 1994 as part of the Oslo Accords. Its role is to govern Palestinian-majority areas in the West Bank.

Q: Who is Hamas?



Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip since 2007. It is considered a terrorist organization by several countries.

Q: What is the Biden administration’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?



President Joe Biden has expressed support for a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security. The Biden administration has also emphasized the importance of engaging with regional partners to address the conflict.