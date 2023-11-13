A Fresh Perspective on Israel’s Response to Hamas Attack

TEL AVIV — A shocking display of violence unfolded as Hamas militants breached the Israeli border fence, infiltrating Israeli soil. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have now released a comprehensive video montage, spanning 46 minutes, capturing the horrifying attack that took place on Oct. 7. The video contains various sources, including body camera footage from Hamas terrorists, CCTV footage, social media posts, and footage recorded by rescuers.

The IDF made a conscious decision not to release the video to the public out of respect for the affected families and privacy concerns. While some of the video evidence remains unverifiable, the IDF acknowledges the realities captured in the footage.

The video provides a chilling glimpse into the militants’ actions as they drove and stood on roadways in southern Israel, indiscriminately shooting at approaching vehicles. In some instances, civilians were forcibly removed from their cars and shot repeatedly, even after appearing lifeless. The militants were relentless, invading houses and targeting people seeking refuge. Innocent men, women, and children, including an infant, were left dead, bloodied, and burned.

At a nearby musical festival in Re’im, revelers find themselves hiding, stricken with fear and shock. Their faces betray their terror as mobile phone footage captures the carnage around them. Image after image portrays the devastating aftermath, as lifeless bodies lie amidst pools of blood.

A particular harrowing scene shows a father and his two sons fleeing their home, seeking safety in a small shelter. Surveillance footage reveals militants advancing towards the shelter, throwing a grenade inside. The father collapses before his blood-covered boys, who plead for their “Daddy” while being forced back into the house.

Amongst the chaos, one of the boys notices his brother’s bloodied eye and desperately asks, “Can you see with this eye?” To which his sibling replies, “No, I can only see with one eye.” The older boy pounds the floor, inconsolable, and screams, “Why am I alive?” while his brother sits in stunned silence.

When asked about the fate of the two boys, IDF Maj. Gen. Mickey Edelstein, commander of the operational planning team, refrained from disclosing details out of respect for their family. However, he cautioned journalists against jumping to conclusions and assuming the worst.

“We failed to protect our civilians,” admitted the IDF. In light of mounting criticism surrounding Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and their continued hostage-taking, the IDF felt compelled to release this video montage. The ongoing bombardment of Gaza, with over 6,500 casualties reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, has drawn international condemnation. Additionally, restricting access to essential resources and issuing evacuation orders to residents of northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion have added fuel to the controversy surrounding Israel’s actions.

FAQ:

Q: What does IDF stand for?

A: IDF stands for the Israel Defense Forces, the military forces responsible for defending the State of Israel.

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that operates in the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist group by several countries.

