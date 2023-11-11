Israeli Government Shares Graphic Footage of Hamas Attacks to Challenge Denial of Atrocities

The Israeli government recently held a private screening for foreign journalists, showcasing harrowing footage of the killings and mutilations that took place during a Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7th. This move was aimed at countering the attempts to deny or downplay the extent of the atrocities committed by Hamas.

The shocking 43-minute compilation included video footage from security cameras, body cameras worn by the Hamas militants, vehicle dashboard cameras, social media accounts, and mobile phone videos. Some of the scenes depicted the killing of innocent children and the decapitation of victims. The violent acts captured on camera left many reporters in tears.

Although the audience was not permitted to record the compilation, a one-minute excerpt was released to the public. This particular clip showed Hamas militants stopping a car on a rural road and opening fire on the vehicle, ultimately revealing two people slumped in the front seats.

Another scene displayed Hamas attackers entering a house and engaging in a conversation with a young girl who was hiding under a table. Sadly, the militants proceeded to shoot and kill her. The exact age of the girl couldn’t be determined, but she appeared to be around 7-9 years old.

Additionally, the footage showed a father and his two young sons, approximately seven and nine years old, fleeing to a bomb shelter in their underwear. A Hamas militant threw a grenade, killing the father, while the traumatized boys emerged bloodied and scared. Other distressing sequences in the compilation included a militant wielding an agricultural tool to attack a helpless man on the ground, gunmen targeting wounded female Israeli soldiers, and a jubilant Hamas fighter boasting about killing Jews.

One particularly disturbing clip displayed an Israeli woman inspecting a partially burned corpse of a woman to determine if it was a family member. The victim’s dress had been pulled up, revealing her underpants, and Israeli authorities indicated that there was evidence of rape.

Additional still images presented during the screening depicted a decapitated soldier, charred human remains (including those of young children), and several Islamic State flags. These images further emphasized the gravity of the horrifying attacks.

Maj Gen Mickey Edelstein, who provided a briefing to reporters after the screening, revealed that Israeli authorities had evidence of rape and confirmed that the purpose of showing the footage was not a mere branding effort. The intention was to highlight the link between Hamas and terrorist organizations like ISIS.

These graphic scenes from the attack have been widely shared on social media over the past two weeks. However, the Israeli government spokesperson, Eylon Levy, expressed concern about the “Holocaust denial-like phenomenon” surrounding the scale of atrocities committed by Hamas.

While the screening aimed to shed light on the crimes committed by Hamas, there have been renewed appeals to Israel to cease its bombings in Gaza. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 400 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The total death toll in the territory has exceeded 5,000, with 2,055 children among the casualties. Moreover, the retaliatory bombings have displaced more than half of Gaza’s population – about 1.4 million people – leading to a severe humanitarian crisis with limited access to water, food, and medicine.

Israel authorities justified the limited raids launched into Gaza as preparations for an expected ground offensive. The situation continues to unfold, with both sides entangled in a cycle of violence and suffering.