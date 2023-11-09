Title: Shedding Light on the Horrors of Hamas’s Attacks in Southern Israel

Israeli authorities have recently released harrowing footage that exposes the gruesome and unfathomable extent of the atrocities committed during Hamas’s rampage in southern Israel. The aim of this shocking compilation, shown during a private screening for foreign journalists, is to counter the attempts to downplay or deny the severity of the violence.

The 43-minute collection of footage, captured from various sources including security cameras, body cameras worn by the Hamas attackers, and social media, left many reporters in tears. While only a brief one-minute excerpt was made public, the full compilation revealed horrifying scenes of children being mercilessly killed and victims being mutilated.

One devastating scene depicted Hamas militants stopping a car on a quiet rural road before mercilessly opening fire. Another showed a young girl hiding under a table, conversing with the attackers before they callously gun her down. The footage also captured the heart-wrenching moment a father and his two young sons sought refuge in a bomb shelter, only for a grenade thrown by a Hamas attacker to claim the father’s life.

The atrocities did not stop there. Viewers were confronted with one scene of a militant using an agricultural tool to brutally decapitate a defenseless man. Gunmen were captured killing wounded Israeli female soldiers, while a jubilant Hamas fighter nonchalantly boasted to his family about personally killing ten Jews.

As if these horrifying images were not enough, evidence of rape emerged from the footage. An Israeli woman was seen examining a partially burned woman’s corpse, desperately searching for any sign that it might be her family member. The victim had been violated, her underpants cruelly removed.

The release of this compilation serves as powerful evidence that Hamas’s actions are akin to those of extremist groups, such as ISIS. General Mickey Edelstein, who briefed reporters after the viewing, expressed the gravity of the evidence, confirming that authorities had discovered instances of rape.

This desperate attempt to shed light on the horrors inflicted by Hamas comes amidst international calls for Israel to cease its bombing campaign in Gaza. While the death toll in the territory continues to rise, with over 400 Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours alone, Israeli authorities maintain that their actions are in response to Hamas aggression.

The release of this graphic footage, although distressing, is a crucial step in ensuring the truth is not distorted or denied. By confronting the uncomfortable reality of these atrocities, Israel hopes to awaken the world to the brutal nature of Hamas’s attacks and reaffirm their commitment to defending their citizens.