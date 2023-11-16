New Claims Emerge on Alleged Hamas Activity in Gaza Hospital

Gaza, the epicenter of conflict between Israel and Hamas, has seen a significant increase in attention on its hospitals as the Israeli military intensifies its efforts to eliminate Hamas from the region. In a recent revelation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showcased alleged evidence of Hamas activity in Al-Rantisi children’s hospital. While Hamas, health officials, and hospitals in Gaza deny these claims, the IDF maintains that hospitals are being used as operational bases by Hamas.

The IDF invited media outlets, including CNN, to visit the medical center for children. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the IDF, led the tour and presented evidence of what he termed as an “armory” located in the basement of the hospital. Guns, explosives, and other materials were shown to the CNN team embedded with the IDF. Additionally, Hagari pointed out items such as a chair with a rope next to it and a piece of women’s clothing, which he stated would be tested for DNA. These findings allegedly support Israel’s repeated claims that Hamas is using tunnels under hospitals and other civilian infrastructure for their operations.

However, critics argue that hospitals should be protected from military action, even if they are suspected of being used for military purposes, according to international humanitarian law. The World Health Organization has reported numerous attacks on health facilities in Gaza, causing hundreds of deaths and injuries. Concerns are rising about the safety of hospitals and the well-being of vulnerable patients amid the ongoing conflict.

Mohammed Zarqout, who oversees Gaza’s hospitals, revealed that the basement of Al-Rantisi had been utilized as a shelter for women and children, as well as housing the pharmacy and administrative offices of the hospital. He stated that the rainwater accumulation had made the basement inaccessible before the IDF claims. Zarqout also alleged that medical staff had been forcibly removed from the hospital by Israeli soldiers, leaving some patients behind.

Furthermore, the IDF is investigating a potential connection between a nearby tunnel entrance and the rooms beneath the hospital. A shaft located approximately 200 meters away from Al-Rantisi was highlighted by Hagari. It was claimed to be adjacent to a Hamas commander’s house and a school. The wires leading into the shaft were allegedly connected to solar panels fixed onto the roof of the Hamas commander’s house, providing power to the tunnel. However, Zarqout countered these claims, suggesting that the tunnel was actually an electrical wire assembly point to prevent electrical shocks caused by floods.

As the conflict escalates, the destruction in Gaza is becoming more apparent. The CNN team, accompanied by the Israeli military, observed widespread devastation throughout the region, including residential buildings, hotels, and villas reduced to rubble. The continued fighting near hospitals has created siege-like conditions according to medical personnel on the ground. Tragically, attacks on health facilities have resulted in numerous casualties, further compromising the already strained healthcare system in Gaza.

As the situation in Gaza remains volatile, questions arise regarding the protection of hospitals in times of war, the credibility of the alleged Hamas operations inside hospitals, and the well-being of the civilian population caught in the crossfire. The search for truth amidst conflicting claims continues, and the need for humanitarian intervention becomes increasingly urgent.