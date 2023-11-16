New Insight into Israeli Allegations of Hamas ‘Armory’ Under Gaza Hospital

In a surprising turn of events, the Israeli military has recently made allegations of a Hamas “armory” located beneath a children’s hospital in Gaza. The military spokesperson invited news media to visit the medical center and presented what he claimed to be guns, explosives, and other suspicious materials that were found in the basement.

However, local health officials and hospital directors vehemently denied these allegations, stating that Hamas fighters do not hide under hospitals. Mohammed Zarqout, who is responsible for all of Gaza’s hospitals, explained that the basement in question had been used as a shelter for women and children. It also housed the hospital’s administrative offices and pharmacy, until it became unusable due to rainwater.

Furthermore, Zarqout revealed that medical staff had been forced to evacuate the hospital by Israeli soldiers and were unable to take all the patients with them. This raises concerns about the safety of the most vulnerable patients who are unable to be evacuated from the area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are hospitals being targeted for military action in Gaza?

A: There are mounting concerns that hospitals are being targeted for military action in Gaza. Images and accounts from civilians inside the area continue to emerge, revealing the devastating impact of the conflict on medical facilities.

Q: How many attacks have occurred on health facilities in Gaza?

A: The World Health Organization has recorded at least 137 attacks on health facilities in Gaza, resulting in 521 deaths and 686 injuries.

Q: What measures are being taken to protect hospitals during times of war?

A: Hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law during times of war. However, this protection may be compromised if hospitals are believed to be involved in military activities.

