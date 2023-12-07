Israel Faces Calls for War Crimes Probe Over Journalist Death

Several human rights organizations have demanded a thorough investigation into the death of a journalist in Lebanon, suggesting that the Israeli military should be held accountable for the incident. The attack, which claimed the life of a Reuters journalist and injured six others, has been characterized as a potential war crime by international rights groups.

Both Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International have conducted separate inquiries into the incident. Their investigations found that Israeli artillery shells were fired at journalists near the border on October 13 in what appeared to be deliberate attacks on civilians. The targeted assault resulted in the death of Issam Abdallah, a respected journalist, and caused injuries to several other media professionals, including a cameraperson and a reporter from Al Jazeera.

HRW stated that the available evidence suggests that the Israeli military had knowledge that the group they were targeting consisted of civilians. As a result, the attack is considered a violation of the laws of war and classified as a “war crime.” The organization further urged Israel’s allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany, to halt military assistance and arms sales, stating concerns that these resources could be utilized to perpetrate further human rights abuses.

Amnesty International’s report echoed these sentiments, deeming the Israeli strikes a direct attack on civilians deserving investigation as a war crime. The investigation revealed that the journalists were clearly identifiable as members of the media, were located at a significant distance from ongoing hostilities, and had been stationary for over an hour before being targeted.

In response to the incident, Aya Majzoub, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, emphasized the essential role journalists play in documenting crimes and providing crucial information and evidence. She condemned the targeting and killing of journalists and called for accountability, emphasizing that Israel should not be allowed to act with impunity.

The situation for journalists covering the Gaza war remains highly perilous, as highlighted by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Since the outbreak of hostilities, the CPJ reports that at least 63 journalists have lost their lives, including Palestinians, Israelis, and Lebanese nationals. Tragically, this conflict has resulted in the highest number of journalist deaths in a single month since the CPJ began keeping records in 1992.

CPJ has documented numerous instances of journalist killings by the Israeli army over the past two decades, without any charges or accountability. This impunity severely undermines press freedom and leaves journalists vulnerable to attack, jeopardizing their important role as observers and truth-seekers on the ground.

