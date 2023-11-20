Israel Attempts to Combat International Criticism by Sharing Footage of Disturbing Incident

In a move to counter international criticism, Israel has released security camera footage from October 7th, revealing a shocking incident involving Hamas gunmen. The video shows the gunmen chasing festival attendees near the Israeli border, ultimately resulting in the execution of a woman in close quarters.

Unwavering in their stance, Israeli officials have expressed their determination to continue their campaign until Hamas is completely eliminated, describing the conflict as a battle between good and evil.

The video depicts scenes of chaos and fear as people desperately attempt to escape the pursuing gunmen. Towards the end of the footage, a woman is seen crouching on the ground, with a gunman standing beside her. In a heart-wrenching moment, the gunman raises his rifle and fires at close range, causing the woman to collapse.

Although the victim remains unidentified, the authenticity of the video has been verified by Reuters through the use of satellite imagery. By matching the road layout, trees, and nearby building visible in the footage with the corresponding elements on the ground, the location near Kibbutz Alumim has been confirmed.

Israel is under increasing pressure to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, where the Hamas-led government estimates the death toll to be at least 13,300, including a significant number of child casualties. Israeli authorities emphasize the importance of highlighting the killing of approximately 1,200 individuals, predominantly civilians, by Hamas, as well as the capture of 240 others on the deadliest day in Israel’s history.

While Western governments and many citizens have shown their support and sympathy for Israel in the face of Hamas attacks, the Israeli response has stirred anger and condemnation in certain circles.

