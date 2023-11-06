Israel to Cease Contact with Gaza, Affecting Palestinian Workers

Israel’s Security Cabinet has announced that it will sever all contact with Gaza and will be returning Gazans working in Israel back to the besieged Palestinian enclave. This decision comes in the wake of terror attacks and a kidnapping rampage orchestrated by Hamas. Prior to these incidents, around 18,000 Gazans had permits to enter Israel for work, where they could earn significantly higher wages compared to what they could earn in Gaza.

While the announcement did not provide details on how or when the workers would be returned, it underscores the escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza, as the region experiences hundreds of bombings each day. Furthermore, the Israeli government plans to deduct funds designated for Gaza, including funding from the Palestinian Authority.

In recent years, Israel had issued thousands of work permits to Gazans as part of an economic incentive strategy aimed at weakening Hamas’s influence. These permits allowed Gazans to become vital breadwinners, providing much-needed financial stability for their families. Unemployment levels in Gaza are among the highest in the world, with nearly half of the population unable to find work. The dire socioeconomic situation in Gaza has been spiraling downward for over a decade, according to the United Nations.

The 140-square-mile enclave of Gaza has been under siege by Israel and Egypt since 2007, with severe restrictions on the movement of goods and people. Imported fuel and electricity are crucial for running basic services in Gaza. However, in response to recent terror attacks, Israel imposed a complete siege on the enclave, cutting off supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Humanitarian organizations have been sounding the alarm, describing catastrophic conditions and civil order beginning to break down. Calls for a ceasefire and urgent aid delivery into Gaza have become increasingly urgent. The current aid trickling into Gaza is vastly insufficient to address the scale of the tragedy. The international community must work together to find a peaceful resolution and provide the necessary support to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.