Israel Unveils Grand Strategy for Gaza War, Promises New Security Reality

In a recent address to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outlined the country’s objectives in its ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Gallant, the primary goal of the Israeli military is to completely defeat and destroy Hamas by crippling its military and governmental capabilities.

However, the ambitions of the Israeli government extend beyond defeating Hamas. Gallant also revealed plans to establish a new “security regime” in the Gaza Strip that would shift the responsibility for day-to-day life away from Israel and create a new security reality for both Israeli citizens and residents near Gaza. This new regime aims to remove any Israeli involvement and ensure that Hamas no longer poses a threat.

Gallant further detailed that the war will progress through three distinct phases. Currently, Israel is in the first phase of the military campaign, which involves a combination of airstrikes and ground maneuvers to target Hamas operatives and infrastructure. The second phase will focus on eliminating any remaining pockets of resistance, while the final phase will involve the establishment of the new security regime.

The Israeli government has faced increasing pressure to articulate a clear strategy for the operation in Gaza, particularly to avoid becoming entangled in a prolonged reoccupation of the Strip. Both national and international voices, including National Unity party leader Benny Gantz and US President Joe Biden’s administration, have urged Israel to develop an exit strategy. Gantz has formed a committee tasked with creating such a plan.

Biden, drawing on the United States’ experiences in Afghanistan, emphasized the importance of clear objectives and an honest assessment of the path chosen during wartime leadership. He urged Israel not to be consumed by rage and to ensure that justice is pursued while avoiding mistakes.

It is crucial to note that the conflict escalated following a massacre perpetrated by Hamas. The terrorist group sent a large number of militants into Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in significant civilian casualties and hostages. The situation has further heightened concerns of potential hostilities along the Lebanon border with Iran-backed Hezbollah and other Palestinian terror groups.

