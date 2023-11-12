Israel Returns Hundreds of Gazan Laborers to the Strip after Detention

Israel has released and sent back hundreds of Palestinian workers from Gaza to the Strip after detaining them since the terrorist attack launched by Hamas on October 7. These workers were dropped off near Gaza and entered through the Kerem Shalom border crossing. Israeli rights groups believe that these workers are just a fraction of the thousands of laborers stuck in Israel since the outbreak of the war, with their work permits revoked and their status wiped, leaving them in a vulnerable and uncertain legal situation.

Although the original article mentions the quote from Mohammed Shalaya about improved conditions after the first few days of detention, we can describe it differently: One of the released laborers, Mohammed Shalaya, experienced a difficult time during the initial days but found conditions to have improved afterward. Shalaya, who previously worked at a quarry in northern Israel, stated that he and his fellow workers had to surrender their belongings, including money, cellphones, and identity cards, during their detention and did not receive them back until they were dropped off near Gaza.

These workers are part of the 18,500 Gaza Palestinians who previously had visas to work in Israel but had their rights rescinded three days after the Hamas attack. The attack consisted of thousands of terrorists streaming across the border and launching deadly assaults on communities, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 people and the abduction of numerous hostages. The majority of the victims were innocent civilians who were brutally tortured and killed in their homes and even at a music festival.

Israel responded to the attack by declaring war on Hamas and initiating a relentless bombardment of terror targets in the Gaza territory. According to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza, Israel’s bombardment has caused a reported death toll of 9,227, mostly civilians. However, the veracity of these numbers cannot be independently verified, and some Israeli officials have expressed doubts about their accuracy. Moreover, these figures do not distinguish between terror operatives and civilians.

During their detention, the released workers were isolated from information about the outside world. Many expressed concerns about the safety of their families and the status of their homes upon return to Gaza. Ramadan al-Issawi described the experience of being in a detention center with hundreds of other prisoners, living in fear of potential harm.

Before the attacks, Israel had been gradually increasing the number of Gaza workers with permits, hoping to provide economic incentives for residents to maintain peace. However, the October 7 events shattered this strategy, leading the Israeli security cabinet to announce that there would be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza.

Although some of the laborers alleged that they were tortured during their detention, the article does not provide an Israeli response to these claims, nor does it mention whether such a response was sought.