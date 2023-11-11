Israel Successfully Intercepts Cruise Missile with F-35I Stealth Fighters

Israel’s F-35I stealth fighters have played a crucial role in the ongoing Gaza conflict, as they were recently deployed to intercept and take down a cruise missile. This marks the first time the F-35I has been used to successfully engage a target of this nature, confirming the advanced capabilities of these aircraft.

The Israeli Air Force released a statement on their official Twitter account, stating that their control and detection systems detected a cruise missile launched from the southeast towards Israeli airspace. The F-35I jets, also known as Adir, were activated and effectively intercepted the missile.

A video accompanying the tweet showcased footage from the helmet-mounted display of the F-35I, displaying a winged cruise missile within the crosshairs. The missile launch was followed by a hard left turn, ultimately hitting its target. This demonstrates the exceptional engagement capabilities of the AIM-9X Sidewinder infrared-guided missile used in this operation.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) further reported that the F-35I’s cruise missile interception was followed by the destruction of a surface-to-surface missile over the Red Sea using the Arrow anti-ballistic missile system. This deployment highlights the multi-dimensional defense strategy of the IDF, which aims to safeguard the State of Israel from a variety of threats.

Although specific details regarding the time, location, and origin of the intercepted cruise missile were not disclosed, it is highly likely that it originated from the Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen. The IDF has previously intercepted drones launched from Yemen over the Red Sea. The cruise missile bears a resemblance to the Quds series of weapons used by the Houthis.

Photographs of missile wreckage similar to the Houthi cruise missile have circulated on social media, allegedly taken in Jordan. Additionally, reports indicate an increase in U.S. Air Force tanker activity over Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea, potentially linked to Houthi missile or drone activities.

Israel has demonstrated a consistent willingness to deploy its F-35I fleet in combat operations. Previous instances have seen Israeli F-35Is engaged in dropping air-to-ground munitions, operating alongside AH-64 attack helicopters, and utilizing various armed drones. The active involvement of the F-35I in the current Gaza conflict underscores Israel’s confidence in the capabilities of these advanced aircraft.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the F-35I stealth fighter?

The F-35I is a variant of the F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation, single-seat, single-engine stealth fighter aircraft. It is specifically designed for the Israeli Air Force and incorporates advanced stealth technology, enhanced sensors, and superior situational awareness.

2. Who were the targets of the intercepted cruise missile?

The cruise missile was launched towards Israeli airspace, posing a threat to the State of Israel. The exact details of the intended target are undisclosed.

3. What is the Arrow anti-ballistic missile system?

The Arrow anti-ballistic missile system, known as Hetz in IDF terminology, is an advanced ballistic missile defense system deployed by the Israeli Air Force. It is designed to intercept and destroy incoming ballistic missiles during their terminal phase.

Sources:

– The Drive

– Israeli Air Force Twitter