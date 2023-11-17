Weapons Allegedly Found in Al Shifa Hospital During Israeli Military Operation

Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli troops claim to have discovered weapons and “terror infrastructure” within the premises of Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. According to a senior military official, the soldiers encountered no resistance from the medical staff or patients as they entered the hospital complex during the night.

The Israeli official stated that the weapons and evidence of Hamas’ involvement in the hospital would be presented at a later time. He emphasized the precision and targeted nature of the operation, clarifying that their forces were confined to a specific area within the large hospital complex. However, the specific location within the hospital that was being searched was not disclosed.

In a gunfight outside Al Shifa, four terrorists reportedly lost their lives as Israeli soldiers attempted to gain entry to the complex. The soldiers also conducted interrogations of individuals found within the search zone, noting that one of them had an affiliation with Hamas.

While Israel claimed that Al Shifa hospital had been utilized as a cover by Hamas for their operations, both the militant group and the hospital staff vehemently denied these allegations. The United Nations and the Red Cross expressed concern following the Israeli forces’ operation at the hospital, emphasizing the need to prioritize the safety and protection of patients, medical personnel, and civilians.

