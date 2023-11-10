Israel Set to Enter Visa Waiver Program: A Significant Diplomatic Achievement

Israel is on the verge of a major accomplishment on the international stage as it prepares to join the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This milestone, expected to be officially announced by the United States later this week, will grant Israeli citizens the privilege of visa-free entry to America starting from November.

The Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism purposes without the need to obtain a visa. Israel’s inclusion in this program is seen as a diplomatic triumph for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist government, which has faced strained relations with Washington due to its controversial plans to overhaul the judiciary and its policies towards the Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Israel joining the Visa Waiver Program is a diplomatic achievement and good news for all Israeli citizens.” This long-anticipated development will undoubtedly make travel to the United States more convenient and accessible for Israelis, fostering stronger people-to-people ties between the two nations.

While it is important to note that a final decision on Israel’s candidacy is pending, the U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed that the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, will make a determination in the coming days.

To be eligible for the Visa Waiver Program, countries must agree to treat all U.S. travelers equally, regardless of their dual nationality. In Israel’s case, this means granting free passage to Palestinian Americans at its airports and when traveling to and from the occupied Palestinian territories. While some Palestinians have expressed concerns over Israel’s entry into the program, citing decades of alleged discriminatory treatment of Arab Americans and harassment at Israeli borders, Israel has been taking steps to address these issues. Since July 20, a pilot period has been in effect, facilitating easier access for Palestinian Americans through Israeli borders and in and out of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The number of Palestinian Americans residing in the West Bank is estimated to be between 45,000 and 60,000. This inclusion of a significant Palestinian population in the area emphasizes the significance of ensuring equal treatment and accessibility for all travelers.

As Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program becomes a reality, it joins the ranks of 40 other countries that have enjoyed this privilege for years. It is worth noting that countries are not added to the program frequently, with Croatia being the latest addition in 2021. The inclusion of Israel not only symbolizes a strengthening of the diplomatic relationship between Israel and the United States but also showcases Israel’s commitment to facilitating smoother travel experiences for individuals around the world.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Visa Waiver Program?

A: The Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism purposes without obtaining a visa.

Q: When will Israeli citizens be able to enter the United States visa-free?

A: Israeli citizens are expected to be granted visa-free entry to the United States starting from November.

Q: How does Israel’s inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program benefit Palestinians?

A: Israel’s participation in the program requires it to offer free passage for Palestinian Americans at its airports and when traveling into and out of the occupied Palestinian territories, improving accessibility for Palestinians.

Q: How many countries are currently part of the Visa Waiver Program?

A: There are currently 40 countries in the Visa Waiver Program.

Sources: [link your sources here]