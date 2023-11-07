Israel to Sell Arrow-3 Missile System to Germany in Historic Defense Deal

Israel’s request to sell the Arrow-3 missile system to Germany has been approved, making it their largest defense deal to date, according to the Israeli defense ministry. This approval sets the stage for the signing of a groundbreaking $3.5 billion defense agreement between the two nations.

Collaboratively developed since 1986, the multi-billion-dollar Arrow missile defense system showcases the strong partnership between Israel and the United States. It is specifically designed to intercept exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles, capable of carrying out interceptions at high altitudes outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

A spokesperson for Israel’s Ministry of Defense revealed that the US Department of State informed Israeli officials about the approval on Thursday. This confirmation allows for the signing of a letter of commitment worth $600 million, enabling immediate progress on the project. The final contract will be executed once both countries’ parliaments approve the agreement.

Regarding this significant development, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his confidence in Israel’s defense industries and highlighted the robust defense ties between the US and Israel. Gallant emphasized how this decision will contribute to Israel’s military growth and overall economy. He also highlighted the personal significance of Germany acquiring Israeli defense systems, stating that it holds great meaning for every Jewish person.

The approval of Israel’s request to sell the Arrow-3 missile system to Germany not only solidifies their defense partnership but also solidifies Israel’s reputation as a leading provider of advanced military technology. This historic defense deal opens up new opportunities for collaboration and strengthens the ties between Israel, Germany, and the United States.