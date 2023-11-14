Israel Accuses Hamas of Weaponizing U.N. Facilities in Gaza

Amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israel has accused the Palestinian militant group Hamas of using United Nations (U.N.) facilities to store and launch weapons, putting innocent civilians and U.N. staff at risk. This claim has been further supported by at least one senior U.N. official. While the use of civilians as human shields by Hamas has been confirmed in previous conflicts, the utilization of U.N. facilities for military purposes has reportedly increased over the past eight years.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus has stated that Hamas has shown a “systemic abuse” of sites protected under international law, such as U.N. facilities, schools, clinics, mosques, churches, and hospitals. These locations are designated as “out of bounds” during armed conflicts. Conricus described Hamas’ actions as “double war crimes.”

The IDF has shared photographic evidence with CBS News, including images of a Hamas rocket launching site located in a U.N. warehouse facility in southern Gaza and another site situated near a U.N.-run school. These photos demonstrate the close proximity of Hamas weaponry to vital civilian infrastructure.

During ground operations in Gaza, Israel has discovered various instances of Hamas’ weaponization of civilian areas. The IDF has reported finding rocket launchers in Boy Scout camps, playgrounds, school compounds, and even false abuse of hospitals and ambulances by Hamas.

In addition to the use of U.N. facilities, Hamas has taken advantage of an extensive network of tunnels beneath Gaza neighborhoods. Instead of utilizing international aid to improve civilian infrastructure, Hamas has redirected resources to construct tunnels spanning hundreds of miles beneath the city. This undermines the well-being of Palestinian civilians and exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

It is important to remember that the Palestinian civilian population is not to blame for the actions of Hamas or the dire circumstances they face. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized this point, stating that Palestinian civilians are victims of Hamas’ actions.

While Hamas’ utilization of U.N. facilities for military purposes is not a new phenomenon, the international community has consistently condemned such actions. In the past, weapons were discovered inside a UNRWA school during the 2012-2014 conflict, raising concerns about the potential use of school premises for launching attacks. Then-Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed dismay at the risk posed to U.N. schools and the violation of international law.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency responsible for supporting Palestinians, has condemned the violation of its premises under international law. However, it remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance in Gaza despite the significant challenges it faces.

