Israel Questions Viability of Current Palestinian Authority in Gaza

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has expressed doubts about the suitability of the current Palestinian Authority (PA) in governing the Gaza Strip. Israel has launched a full-scale invasion of Gaza with the aim of dismantling Hamas, the Palestinian group that currently governs the region. However, it remains unclear who will assume control of Gaza once the conflict is resolved.

The United States has voiced its opposition to Israel occupying Gaza after the war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has emphasized the need to reunify Gaza with the nearby West Bank, which is under the control of the PA. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has indicated that the PA could play a future role in governing Gaza, but Netanyahu has raised concerns about the current PA leadership.

Netanyahu has cited the PA’s school syllabus, which he believes promotes hostility towards Israel, and its policy of providing salaries to families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel as reasons for not allowing the PA to govern Gaza. In his view, a different authority and administration are needed for Gaza, though he did not specify what form they should take.

The PA used to govern both the West Bank and Gaza, but it was expelled from Gaza in 2007 after a brief civil war with Hamas. While Western governments want to involve the PA in Gaza’s future, there are concerns about President Abbas’s authority and level of support among Palestinians.

The situation in Gaza after the fighting ceases remains uncertain. Diplomats based in Jerusalem say there is no clear plan for what will happen next. The desire to prevent further divisions between the West Bank and Gaza is evident, but there is also a recognition that the current PA may not have the necessary legitimacy or support to govern Gaza effectively.

