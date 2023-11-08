Israel Mourns Tragic Loss of Noya and Carmela Dan

Israel is grieving the devastating loss of 13-year-old Noya Dan and her 80-year-old grandmother, Carmela Dan. The pair were tragically found dead after being taken hostage by Hamas. This heartbreaking incident has shocked the Needham community in Massachusetts, where Noya’s relative, Jason Greenberg, resides.

The Israel Defense Forces delivered the devastating news to Greenberg, confirming that Noya and Carmela were “murdered by Hamas.” They were among the five family members who were kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Israel. While Noya and Carmela’s bodies have been found, Ofer Kalderon, Sahar Kalderon, and Erez Kalderon, remain missing.

According to sources, Noya and Carmela were seeking shelter in the Nir Oz kibbutz when Hamas militants made their assault on October 7. Trapped inside their home, they became victims of a heinous act as Hamas threw smoke grenades to force them out and captured them in the process.

Noya, a young girl with autism, had a deep love for the Harry Potter series. This detail has struck a chord with people around the world, prompting them to share her story in hopes of justice and raising awareness about the tragedy.

The loss of Carmela Dan has left a void not just within her immediate family but also within a much larger community. According to Abbey Onn, Carmela’s impact extended far beyond her own kin. She was known as “the mother and grandmother” figure to many. Her family describes her as someone who cherished life’s simple pleasures.

It is a time of mourning and reflection in Israel as the nation grapples with the profound tragedy of losing Noya and Carmela. The memory of these two individuals will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved them. The hope remains strong for Ofer, Sahar, and Erez Kalderon’s safe return as the search for them continues.