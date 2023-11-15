Israel Rejects Proposal for Saudi Envoy Base in Jerusalem

Israel has firmly declined the suggestion of establishing a diplomatic base in Jerusalem for Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the Palestinian Authority (PA). Although the newly appointed ambassador, Nayef al-Sudairi, can engage with Palestinian officials, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen emphasized that there will be no permanent presence in Jerusalem. This decision comes as the Saudi envoy, who currently serves as the ambassador to Jordan, assumed his role in Palestine and as consul general in Jerusalem at the Palestinian embassy in Amman.

The issue of the Palestinian territory has traditionally been handled by Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Amman, aligning with the Palestinian aspiration of establishing a state in the areas occupied by Israel in the 1967 war, with East Jerusalem as its capital. However, Israel considers Jerusalem its own capital, a status acknowledged by the United States but not by other global powers. Consequently, Israeli authorities prohibit Palestinian diplomatic activities in the city.

While Saudi Arabia has historically championed the Palestinian cause and refrained from official relations with Israel, there have been recent efforts by the United States to broker a groundbreaking Middle East deal that would normalize Israeli-Saudi relations. Nonetheless, Israel’s right-wing government has downplayed the likelihood of making substantial concessions to the Palestinians as part of any normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Like the majority of the Arab League, Saudi Arabia has previously conditioned recognition of Israel on progress towards Palestinian statehood. However, various obstacles hinder this objective, including the political divide between the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority and its rival faction, Hamas.

Bassam al-Agha, the Palestinian ambassador to Riyadh, views al-Sudairi’s appointment as a sign of Saudi Arabia’s support for Palestinian statehood and a rejection of former US President Trump’s policies. According to al-Agha, this demonstrates the continuation of Saudi Arabia’s established positions.

While Israel claims that al-Sudairi’s appointment was not coordinated with them, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen speculates on a potential connection to ongoing normalization discussions between the US, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Cohen believes that the Saudis intend to convey a message to the Palestinians that they have not been forgotten amidst progress in these talks.

