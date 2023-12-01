Israeli Hostages Released by Hamas as Cease-Fire Holds for 7th Consecutive Day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the release of six Israeli hostages by Hamas on Thursday, marking a significant development in the ongoing cease-fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s ruling militant group. This comes as part of a temporary truce deal between the two parties, which has now reached its one-week mark.

The six hostages were transferred to the Red Cross and are currently on their way to Israel via Egypt, according to the Israeli military. The group consists of two minors and six females, including individuals with dual nationalities such as Israeli-Mexican, Israeli-Russian, and Israeli-Uruguayan.

Israel has also released 30 Palestinian prisoners, including 23 minors and seven women, as part of the agreement. The identities of the released Israelis were identified as Shani Goren, Nili Margalit, Ilana Gritzewsky Kimchi, Sapir Cohen, Bilal Ziyadne, and Aisha Ziyadne. Notably, Bilal and Aisha Ziyadne, who are Israeli citizens, were kidnapped along with their father and older brother and are still being held captive by Hamas.

The truce deal, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, has been extended for an additional 24 hours. It is the first significant pause in fighting since Israel’s offensive on Hamas following an attack on Israel by militants, resulting in a high number of casualties. Hamas pledged to release women and children held in Gaza, while Israel promised to release Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Overall, this temporary cease-fire has led to the return of several hostages to Israel and the release of over 100 Palestinians from prisons. However, an exact count of the remaining hostages in Gaza is still unknown, according to senior Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad. Hamas continues to push for a permanent cease-fire in the region.

