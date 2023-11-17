Israel Prepares for Evacuation of Babies from Gaza Hospital as Conflict Intensifies

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel’s military has announced its readiness to evacuate babies from Al Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza. Palestinian officials have reported the deaths of two newborns and expressed concern for the safety of dozens more babies due to the lack of fuel in the hospital. The situation has worsened as fighting continues in the area.

In response to the worsening humanitarian crisis, Gaza’s border authority has announced the reopening of the Rafah crossing into Egypt for foreign passport holders. This decision comes after the crossing was closed on Friday.

Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, claims to have destroyed over 160 Israeli military targets, including 25 vehicles, in the past 48 hours. However, the Israeli military has stated that Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the deaths of five more Israeli soldiers in Gaza, bringing the total number of Israeli military casualties to 46 since the ground operations began. Israel has also reported ongoing rocket fire from Gaza into southern Israel.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced of a possible hostage deal involving the release of women, children, and the elderly by Hamas in exchange for a three to five day pause in fighting. Israeli TV news channels have reported progress in these negotiations.

Residents in Gaza have witnessed all-night clashes between Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen in and around Gaza City, where Al Shifa hospital is located. The hospital has suspended its operations due to the lack of fuel, leading to the deaths of two babies in incubators. Medical staff also reported that Israeli shelling has resulted in the death of a patient in intensive care.

The World Health Organisation has expressed grave concern for the safety of everyone trapped in Al Shifa hospital and has lost communication with its contacts there.

Israel’s chief military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, has stated that the Israeli military is prepared to assist in the evacuation of babies from the hospital at the request of the staff.

Amidst the escalating conflict, Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter has referred to the evacuation efforts as “Gaza’s Nakba,” drawing parallels to the mass dispossessions of Palestinians after the establishment of Israel in 1948.

The situation in Gaza remains highly volatile, with continuous bombardment and violent clashes reported in various areas. Both local and international efforts are being made to provide aid and support to those affected by the conflict.

New FAQs:

Q: What is the current situation in Gaza?

A: The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has intensified, leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Q: Why is Al Shifa hospital facing a fuel shortage?

A: Due to the ongoing fighting, the hospital has run out of fuel, posing a threat to the health and safety of its patients, particularly newborn babies.

Q: Is there any progress towards a resolution or ceasefire?

A: Reports indicate that negotiations for a possible hostage deal are underway, but the situation on the ground remains highly volatile.

Q: What is the impact of the conflict on the civilian population?

A: The conflict has resulted in casualties among both Israeli and Palestinian civilians, along with significant damage to infrastructure and essential services in Gaza.