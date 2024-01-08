Israel Shifts Strategy in Gaza Conflict to Targeted Operations

Israel has announced that it is transitioning from a large-scale ground and air campaign in the Gaza Strip to a more targeted phase in its war against Hamas. The Israeli military will now rely more on surgical missions by smaller groups of elite forces to locate and eliminate Hamas leaders, rescue hostages, and destroy tunnels. This shift is expected to involve fewer troops and airstrikes.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesperson for the Israeli military, stated that “the war shifted a stage,” with the transition taking place without any formal ceremony. Israel plans to gradually reduce the number of troops in Gaza and focus on the southern and central strongholds of Hamas.

U.S. officials believe that the number of Israeli troops in the northern part of Gaza has already significantly decreased. However, Israeli officials have emphasized that the timeline for completion is not fixed and could be adjusted based on unexpected threats or resistance from Hamas.

President Joe Biden has expressed his support for Israel’s campaign in Gaza, but he faces pressure to rein in the conflict. Efforts are underway to restore and maintain public order in the Gaza Strip as Israeli troops accelerate their withdrawal. Israeli officials have proposed a district-by-district approach, in collaboration with local leaders and aid groups, to provide security and distribute humanitarian aid. While some Israeli officials have suggested the resettlement of Israeli civilians in the territory, others have ruled out this option.

To address long-term security in Gaza, U.S. officials have proposed retraining members of the Palestinian Authority’s security forces. However, the deployment of these forces and their acceptance by the local population remains uncertain. The Biden administration sees a “revamped and revitalized” Palestinian Authority as essential for a two-state solution with Gaza and the West Bank, but Israeli leaders have been hesitant to accept the authority’s administration of Gaza.

Source: [New York Times](https://www.nytimes.com/)