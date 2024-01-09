Israel Shifts Strategy in Gaza Conflict, Focusing on Targeted Operations

Israel has announced a shift in its military strategy in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Instead of large-scale ground and air campaigns, Israel will now focus on targeted operations to neutralize Hamas leaders and destroy tunnels. Israeli officials hope to complete this transition by the end of January, although the timeline could change depending on the situation on the ground.

The new phase of the campaign will involve fewer troops and airstrikes, with surgical missions conducted by smaller groups of elite Israeli forces. These forces will move in and out of population centers to locate and eliminate Hamas leaders, rescue hostages, and dismantle tunnels. This shift is intended to be a more precise and effective approach in combating Hamas while minimizing civilian casualties.

Israel will concentrate its efforts on Hamas’s southern and central strongholds, particularly around Khan Younis and Deir al Balah. The intensity of operations in northern Gaza has already begun to decrease as the military focuses on conducting targeted raids instead of large-scale maneuvers. Aid and humanitarian assistance will also be prioritized in Gaza.

The number of Israeli troops in the northern part of Gaza has already significantly decreased, with estimates suggesting that less than half of the 50,000 soldiers present during the height of the campaign remain. However, Israeli officials caution that the withdrawal process may slow down if they encounter unexpected resistance or threats.

International pressure has mounted on President Biden to intervene and deescalate the conflict, given the high number of civilian casualties. The US government has urged Israel to expedite the transition to targeted operations. Additionally, there are discussions about plans to restore public order in Gaza as Israeli troops withdraw, including the involvement of local leaders and aid groups to ensure the distribution of humanitarian assistance and maintain some level of security.

Israeli officials have discussed various ideas for long-term security solutions, including the possibility of Arab states sending peacekeeping forces or a multinational force led by the US with Israeli oversight. However, no formal requests have been made to pursue these options as they are considered unlikely to materialize.

To provide security in the medium to long term, US officials have proposed retraining members of the Palestinian Authority’s security forces. However, the retraining process will take time, and it remains uncertain whether Israel will accept their deployment or how the local population will respond.

The Biden administration views a “revamped and revitalized” Palestinian Authority as crucial for governing Gaza after the conflict, with the goal of achieving a two-state solution that includes Gaza and the West Bank. However, Israeli leaders have been resistant to the idea, and many Palestinians view the Palestinian Authority as corrupt and influenced by Israel.

