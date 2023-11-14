Israel’s Ongoing Battle Against Hamas: Who are They Targeting?

Israel’s military has recently announced the killing of a prominent Hamas commander in its airstrikes on the Palestinian Gaza Strip. Nasim Abu Ajina, identified as the commander of a Hamas combat battalion in northern Gaza, was targeted and eliminated by an intelligence-based strike. This development comes as Israel intensifies its ground operations in Gaza, resulting in two additional military casualties.

Despite mounting calls for a cease-fire or humanitarian pause, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reject any letup in their war against Hamas. They argue that such a pause would allow the designated terrorist organization to regroup and pose a greater threat to Israel’s security. It was Hamas who triggered the ongoing war with its unprecedented terror attack on southern Israel in early October.

As the conflict persists, numerous humanitarian agencies, neighboring nations, and the United Nations have been advocating for a cease-fire. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza reports that over 8,500 people, including 3,500 children, have been killed as a result of Israel’s bombardment. In response, Israel reveals that its airstrikes exclusively target Hamas and its allies, asserting that every possible precaution is taken to avoid civilian casualties.

While the IDF emphasizes its commitment to preserving civilian lives, the military’s ultimate objective is to dismantle Hamas’ tunnel network and isolate Gaza City. Removing Hamas’ stronghold in the city is seen as a crucial step in the ongoing battle to “destroy Hamas.” In pursuit of this goal, Israel is conducting targeted strikes against senior Hamas leaders. Though some Hamas leaders operate from outside Gaza, others are believed to be in hiding within the territory. Israel has named several individuals on its wanted list, including Yahya Sinwar, the top leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa, leaders of the terrorist organization’s military wing. Tawfik Abu Naim, Ahmed Randour, Abu Obeidah, and Muhammad Sinwar are also among the individuals Israel is targeting.

The IDF and ISA assert that eliminating these key figures significantly weakens Hamas’ capacity to disrupt Israeli ground activities. As Israel continues its fight against the designated terrorist organization, the conflict remains a complex and sensitive issue with no immediate resolution in sight.

FAQ

1. What triggered the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas?

The war between Israel and Hamas began after Hamas launched a terror attack on southern Israel on October 7, prompting Israel’s military response.

2. How many casualties have occurred in Gaza as a result of Israel’s bombardment?

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, over 8,500 people, including 3,500 children, have been killed.

3. Who are some of the key Hamas leaders that Israel is targeting?

Israel is targeting Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, Marwan Issa, Tawfik Abu Naim, Ahmed Randour, Abu Obeidah, and Muhammad Sinwar, among others.

