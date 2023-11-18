Israel Combatting Fuel Shortage in Gaza, Aiding Humanitarian Efforts

In a bid to alleviate the fuel shortage in Gaza, Israel has announced its decision to allow two trucks of fuel per day to enter the region. This move comes after pressure from the United States, as stated by a US State Department official. Over the course of two days, approximately 140,000 litres of fuel will be permitted to enter Gaza, with a significant portion intended for trucks delivering aid and supporting the United Nations in providing essential water and sanitation services.

Additionally, the fuel allocation will also cater to the restoration of mobile phone and internet services, which had been disrupted due to the lack of fuel. The resumption of fuel supply to Gaza’s communications infrastructure was initiated after the company responsible for these services received fuel assistance via the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa. The US official revealed that substantial pressure was exerted on Israel by Washington to secure this vital fuel agreement. It was further mentioned that while an understanding had been reached several weeks ago, Israel delayed its implementation for two reasons. Firstly, Israeli officials informed the US that fuel supplies had not yet depleted in the southern part of Gaza. Secondly, they sought to explore the possibility of negotiating a hostage deal before committing to the fuel deal.

The scarcity of fuel in Gaza has had severe ramifications, prompting the head of Unrwa to warn of a potential suspension of all agency activities. Unrwa, in its latest situation report, highlighted the need for “160,000 litres of fuel every day for basic humanitarian operations” – a requirement more than double the agreed allocation. It was confirmed by an Israeli official that the new fuel allowances would be facilitated through the Rafah crossing and made available to the civilian population in southern Gaza through Unrwa, with the condition that it would not reach Hamas.

Israel aims to utilize this fuel allocation to offer minimal support to water, sewage, and sanitation systems in order to prevent the outbreak of epidemics within the area. The country recognizes the criticality of maintaining functioning infrastructure to avoid a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

