Israeli forces have recently made a significant discovery, uncovering a labyrinthine network of tunnels, estimated to be comparable in size to the New York subway system. Since embarking on a ground operation in Gaza on October 27th, the military has identified and destroyed more than half of the 800 shafts leading to this complex Hamas subterranean network.

Spanning hundreds of kilometers, these tunnels have served as vital operational bases for the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, which had previously boasted about their extensive underground infrastructure. However, this labyrinth has proven to be the target of relentless Israeli airstrikes, strategically leveraging penetrating munitions to neutralize these underground passages.

To carry out these operations effectively, the Israeli military has employed cutting-edge technology, such as mapping robots and innovative exploding gel, allowing engineers to navigate through the passages and eradicate the threat they pose. These tunnel shafts, though concealed within civilian areas, were often located in close proximity to schools, kindergartens, mosques, and playgrounds. As a result, the extraction process demanded utmost precision to minimize collateral damage.

The destruction of these tunnels marks a significant blow to Hamas’ offensive capabilities. Approximately 500 of the 800 shafts have already been eliminated using a variety of methods, ranging from detonation to sealing off access points. In addition, Israeli forces have succeeded in obliterating numerous miles of the main tunnel routes.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, the discovery and destruction of these tunnels have garnered global attention and concern for the civilian toll. Organizations like Washington have urged Israel to exercise caution when striking these sites to avoid further civilian casualties.

