Israel Announces Scaling Down Operations in Northern Gaza, Hamas Disengagement

Israel has recently announced that it will be scaling down its operations in northern Gaza, claiming to have dismantled Hamas’s military framework in the area. While this may be seen as a significant victory for Israel, the situation is more complex than a simple “Israeli victory/Hamas defeat.”

The Israeli military targeted and eliminated several senior Hamas commanders, which led to the disruption of the northernmost Qassam Brigades. However, Hamas operates on the principle that each commander has a trained deputy who can step up in the event of a loss. This allows units to continue operating even when a commander is taken out of battle.

There is a fundamental difference in the way the Israeli army and the Qassam Brigades operate on the battlefield. Israel has a highly organized military with precisely allocated tasks and a hierarchical structure. Its units have the flexibility to exploit military opportunities without waiting for approval from headquarters. On the other hand, Hamas units prioritize secrecy, protection of the chains of command, and maximum separation of units. They aim to ensure the survival of combat capabilities even when one unit is compromised or lost.

While Hamas has suffered heavy losses and been weakened, it is still capable of putting up a fight, especially in defense. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) lists both the Northern Brigade and the Gaza Brigade of Hamas as “degraded” but not destroyed. Out of the 12 battalions, eight are listed as “degraded,” three as “combat ineffective,” and one as “combat effective.”

Israel’s claim of “dismantling” and slowing down its attacks should be carefully understood. It has not openly claimed that Hamas forces in the north have been destroyed or defeated. In modern warfare, units rarely cease to exist entirely but disengage when they cannot fulfill their tasks. Sensible commanders choose to save their forces and reform or join other units to continue the fight.

It is likely that Hamas command decided to disengage and reform in the face of overwhelming force in northern Gaza. Using the tunnels still under their control, Hamas fighters likely retreated to other areas of the Strip to reinforce the remaining brigades.

FAQ:

Q: Has Israel completely destroyed Hamas in northern Gaza?

A: Israel has claimed to have dismantled Hamas’s military framework in the area, but there is no confirmation of complete destruction.

Q: What is the difference in the way the Israeli army and the Qassam Brigades operate?

A: The Israeli army operates with a hierarchical structure, while the Qassam Brigades prioritize secrecy and protection of command chains.

Q: Is Hamas still capable of fighting?

A: While weakened, Hamas remains capable of putting up a fight, especially in defense.

Q: Why is Israel scaling down its operations?

A: Israel may be scaling down operations due to the disengagement of Hamas forces in northern Gaza.

Q: Where have the Hamas fighters likely retreated to?

A: It is likely that several thousand Hamas fighters have retreated to the central and south zones of the Gaza Strip.