Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Calls but Considers Tactical Pauses

In the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected calls for a general ceasefire. Despite mounting international pressure, Netanyahu asserts that a ceasefire would hamper Israel’s ongoing efforts to combat Hamas. However, he did express openness to “tactical little pauses” in the fighting to allow for the entry of aid or the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s comments came after Israel’s military encircled Gaza City, home to the Hamas Islamist group, and launched attacks on militant compounds and underground tunnels. The Israeli assault on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 10,000 Palestinians, including over 4,100 children, according to Gaza health officials. The conflict began when Hamas raided southern Israel, resulting in the killing of 1,400 people and the seizure of 240 hostages.

While both Israel and Hamas have disregarded calls for a ceasefire, the United States, Israel’s top ally, has expressed support for temporary pauses in the fighting for humanitarian reasons. President Joe Biden discussed the possibility of such pauses and hostage releases with Netanyahu during a phone call, emphasizing the need to protect civilians. However, there are concerns that a full ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup and resume attacks.

In response to the escalating violence, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an urgent ceasefire, warning that Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children.” International organizations have raised concerns about the lack of medical resources and dwindling supplies of food and clean water in Gaza. The heads of several United Nations bodies have issued a joint statement calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Protests demanding an end to the violence and a free Palestine have erupted around the world. In New York, hundreds of demonstrators, including many from the Jewish Voice for Peace group, staged a sit-in outside the Statue of Liberty. Video footage captured activists chanting “Never again for anyone, never again is now,” evoking a rallying cry from the Jewish community in the aftermath of the Holocaust.

As the situation remains tense, the UN Security Council continues its attempts to reach a resolution. The Group of Seven (G7) leading democracies, meeting in Tokyo, is planning to call for a pause in fighting and humanitarian access to Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel has launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to rocket attacks from the region.