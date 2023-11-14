Israel Strikes Ambulance in Gaza, Sparking Controversy

Israel’s military has confirmed that it carried out a strike on an ambulance in Gaza City, claiming that it was being used by a Hamas terrorist cell. However, Palestinian health authorities argue that the vehicle was actually part of a convoy transporting wounded individuals from the besieged north of Gaza to the south. The strike resulted in at least 15 deaths and dozens of injuries.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian organization, has backed the claims made by Palestinian health authorities, further adding to the controversy surrounding the incident. While NBC News has not been able to independently verify the death toll or the circumstances of the strike, videos posted on social media depict chaotic scenes of bloodied individuals on the ground and damaged ambulances.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian health ministry had announced the departure of an “aid convoy loaded with the wounded” from Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City. The International Committee of the Red Cross was reportedly asked to accompany the convoy of ambulances. However, the ICRC has clarified that it was informed about the convoy but was not involved in the operation, condemning violence toward medical personnel.

According to Palestinian health authorities and the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the convoy had already reached a damaged road and changed course before one of the ambulances was hit. As the convoy returned to Al Shifa hospital, another ambulance was struck in front of the facility, resulting in additional casualties. The Palestine Red Crescent Society stated that the second ambulance was hit just meters away from the hospital’s gate and was carrying a 35-year-old individual who needed medical care in Egypt.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged that an aircraft struck an ambulance, identifying it as being used by a Hamas terrorist cell in close proximity to their position in the battle zone. The IDF claimed that several Hamas operatives were killed in the strike. Hamas, however, denied the presence of fighters in the ambulance convoy, calling the IDF’s claims “baseless.” The IDF maintains that Hamas has a history of using ambulances to transfer terrorists and weapons.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of health-care workers in Gaza. The Palestine Red Crescent Society spokesperson called on the international community to intervene and ensure the protection of health-care workers. The society also reported that at least eight ambulances have been rendered inoperable due to Israeli targeting since the start of the conflict.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed horror over the ambulance strike and called for a humanitarian cease-fire. He emphasized the need to protect civilians, including medical workers and infrastructure. Guterres condemned the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the lack of essential supplies and the increasing number of diseases and respiratory illnesses among the population.

As calls for a cease-fire mount, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of a temporary pause in the fighting, stating that Israel would continue its offensive until the hostages taken in Hamas’ October 7th attack are released. The situation in Gaza remains tense, and the impact on civilians continues to be devastating.