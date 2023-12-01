Israeli Officials Uncover Hamas’ Detailed Battle Plan in Advance of Terror Attack

Israeli officials have recently revealed their prior knowledge of Hamas’ battle plan for a terror attack that occurred on October 7th. The New York Times reported that Israeli authorities obtained a document outlining “point by point” the deadly incursion that Hamas carried out in Israeli territory. Although the document did not provide a specific date for the attack, it accurately described the kind of assault that took place.

This 40-page document, code-named “Jericho Wall” by Israeli authorities, detailed an overwhelming assault on fortifications around the Gaza Strip, the takeover of Israeli cities, and targeting key military bases. The accuracy and precision with which Hamas executed their attack on October 7th demonstrates a major intelligence failure on the part of Israeli military and intelligence officials.

It is worth noting that the Israeli officials who obtained and reviewed the battle plan dismissed its feasibility, deeming it too difficult for Hamas to carry out. Unfortunately, their assessment proved to be incorrect, as the attack resulted in more than 1,200 casualties and over 200 hostages. This attack stands as the largest of its kind on Israel since the country’s establishment in 1948.

Following the attack, several top defense and security officials stepped forward to take responsibility for the missteps that led to this intelligence failure. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also faced public criticism after publicly accusing security chiefs of failing to warn him about the impending attack. However, it remains unclear whether Netanyahu or other top political leaders had seen the “Jericho Wall” document.

This revelation raises important questions about the effectiveness of intelligence gathering and sharing within the Israeli government and military. The failure to anticipate and prevent such a devastating attack highlights the need for improved intelligence analysis and coordination to ensure the safety and security of the Israeli people.

