The Israeli military has recently shed light on the disturbing strategy employed by Hamas in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. While the Israeli military accuses Hamas of exploiting hospitals as part of their war machine, the group vehemently denies these allegations and instead points fingers at Israel for spreading falsehoods.

Israeli Chief Military Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari presented compelling evidence during a media briefing, including videos, photographs, and audio recordings. These materials aimed to demonstrate Hamas’ use of hospitals as cover and their deliberate prevention of civilians from escaping combat zones.

Hamas has been manufacturing rockets, both locally and through foreign support, with over 800 rockets fired from Gaza during the war falling short and causing casualties among Palestinians residing within the enclave. This has raised concerns about the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire.

While the veracity of Hagari’s statements cannot be independently confirmed, they add weight to Israel’s long-standing claims that Hamas uses hospitals as shields for their underground operational centers. Al-Shifa, Gaza’s main hospital, has been under scrutiny for weeks. And now, Hagari has made similar allegations about two other hospitals in northern Gaza – the Qatari-funded Sheikh Hamad Hospital and a hospital constructed by Indonesian organizations.

Video evidence presented by Hagari shows a hospital opening serving as an entrance to Hamas tunnels, with armed militants firing at Israeli soldiers from within. Additionally, satellite imagery revealed the presence of rocket launchers located in close proximity to the Indonesian hospital.

The Israeli military’s chief spokesperson expressed dismay at Hamas’s placement of rocket launchers merely 75 meters away from a hospital, emphasizing that any airstrike against such launching pads would inevitably harm the medical facility.

As Israeli ground forces engage in close-quarter combat with Hamas fighters, international concern continues to grow over the tactics employed in this conflict. The ongoing violence has resulted in a significant loss of life, with approximately 9,770 Palestinians killed since the war began, along with 1,400 Israelis.

This revelation about Hamas exploiting hospitals for their military operations provides crucial context for understanding the complexities of the conflict and the challenges faced by both Israeli forces and the civilian population in Gaza.